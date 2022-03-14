Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.43

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 172487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

