Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Down 35.2% in February

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUGG. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,458,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,853,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JUGG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.72. 326,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,732. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

