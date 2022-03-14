JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The stock traded as low as $44.23 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 16346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JD. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 255.5% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in JD.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $754,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in JD.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,815,000 after acquiring an additional 484,401 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 116.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading

