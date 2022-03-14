JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) to Underweight

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CLSA raised their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

JD.com stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 711,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,171,116. JD.com has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.78.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,391,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,837 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

