Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 682.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

