Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €220.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €220.00 ($240.88) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($221.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($214.61) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($195.99) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €255.00 ($279.21) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($235.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €226.58 ($248.09).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded down €1.15 ($1.26) on Monday, hitting €177.55 ($194.40). 620,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €194.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €196.88. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($117.43) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($149.18).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

