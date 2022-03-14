Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Diversey in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diversey’s FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. Diversey has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after buying an additional 305,201 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,470,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Diversey by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,656,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,980,000 after buying an additional 203,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Diversey by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after buying an additional 1,853,542 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

