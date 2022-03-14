Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34.

KALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $376.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $36.21.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,504,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 87,978 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 138,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 30,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

