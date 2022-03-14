Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of REV Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for REV Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Shares of REVG opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $863.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64. REV Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after buying an additional 2,363,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,635,149 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,714,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after buying an additional 431,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.