Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €68.00 Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been given a €68.00 ($74.46) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.51) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.65) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($62.41) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($73.36) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($60.22) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.57 ($72.89).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($89.82) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($120.55).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

