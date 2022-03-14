Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.6% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.