Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.36 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

EIGR stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $173.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 179,960 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 295.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 99,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

