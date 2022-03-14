Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lumos Pharma, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lumos Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.86) for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LUMO stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

