Jennifer Lloyd Mirabile Buys 667 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer Lloyd Mirabile bought 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $24,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CAC traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.41. 83,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Camden National by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 146,099 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the third quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 66.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 45,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Camden National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.