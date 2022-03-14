Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Down 34.2% in February

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on JRSH. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 31,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,554. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.