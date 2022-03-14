Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,959,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $142.30 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.71 and a 1-year high of $154.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

