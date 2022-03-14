Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 188.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $275.10 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.21 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.01 and a 200-day moving average of $331.59. The company has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

