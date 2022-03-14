Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $141.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

