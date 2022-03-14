Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,599 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 10.3% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 622,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 128,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 396,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,431,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $151.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.