Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,154 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $199,979,000 after buying an additional 145,548 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock opened at $54.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $228.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $1,148,450. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

