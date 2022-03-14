Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,154 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,961 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.91 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $228.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,450. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

