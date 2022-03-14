Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,743 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $69.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

