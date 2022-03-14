Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 576 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.0% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $250.81 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.70 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

