John David Parker Sells 5,624 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $256,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MMI stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 224,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,441. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $52.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.57.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $495.13 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

