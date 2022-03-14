Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $76.88

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.88 and last traded at $77.51, with a volume of 302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.22.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $797.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.15.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

