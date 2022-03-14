JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.
JOYY stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55. JOYY has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $121.05.
JOYY Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
