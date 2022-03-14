JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55. JOYY has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $121.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 6.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in JOYY by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of JOYY by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.