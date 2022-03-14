JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €245.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €245.00 ($268.26) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($246.36) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, January 24th. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($227.75) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($262.78) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($212.42) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($246.36) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €218.40 ($239.13).

MTU Aero Engines stock traded up €2.20 ($2.41) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €197.35 ($216.08). The stock had a trading volume of 336,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.33. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €161.55 ($176.89) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($246.25). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €195.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €190.52.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

