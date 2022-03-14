JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Price Target to €3.10

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.80 ($4.13) to €3.10 ($3.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNCZF. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco BPM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco BPM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco BPM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.15.

Shares of BNCZF stock remained flat at $$3.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Banco BPM has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

