JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,850 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,850 ($63.07) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.61) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.12) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.61) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.52) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,317.50 ($69.15).

RIO traded down GBX 265 ($3.45) on Monday, hitting GBX 5,299 ($68.91). The company had a trading volume of 4,564,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a market cap of £85.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,532.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,086.51. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.42).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.44), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($749,064.91).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

