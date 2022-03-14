JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 510

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 510 ($6.68) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.20) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.03) to GBX 484 ($6.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 547 ($7.17).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 483.85 ($6.34) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 516.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 451.20. The company has a market cap of £97.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.71), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($286,591.19).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

