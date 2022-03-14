JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) to Neutral

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.90) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,500 ($32.76). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCH. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.31) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,130 ($41.01) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,600 ($34.07).

LON CCH opened at GBX 1,643 ($21.53) on Monday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.81). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,319.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,444.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.21.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,547 ($33.37), for a total transaction of £11,461.50 ($15,017.69). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 467 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,292.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

