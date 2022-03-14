JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Underweight

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. HUYA has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $840.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in HUYA by 12.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in HUYA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.