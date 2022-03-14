JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Underweight

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.
Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. HUYA has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $840.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00.
HUYA Company Profile (Get Rating)
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
