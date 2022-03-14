JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers KE (NYSE:BEKE) to Underweight

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $8.77 on Monday. KE has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -112.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

