JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,445 ($18.93) to GBX 1,545 ($20.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.60) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.65) to GBX 1,560 ($20.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.38).

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,303.50 ($17.08) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,290.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,306.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 891.56 ($11.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,508 ($19.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

