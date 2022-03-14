JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBOX. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 282 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 275 ($3.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 251.71 ($3.30).

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 232.10 ($3.04) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 176.30 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 232.49. The company has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

