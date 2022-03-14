JulSwap (JULD) One Day Volume Hits $424,698.00

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.70 million and $424,698.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.37 or 0.06528244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,496.09 or 0.99923826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040984 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,453 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

