Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $187,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,872. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after acquiring an additional 951,771 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,646,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,865.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 99,317 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

