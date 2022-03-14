JUST Price Tops $0.0490 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $357.87 million and approximately $153.62 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JUST has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.04 or 0.06538257 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,843.23 or 0.99749930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040584 BTC.

About JUST

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.