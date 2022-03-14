Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.44). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.63. 6,255,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,230. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.