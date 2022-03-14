Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.44). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.63. 6,255,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,230. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

