Kalmar (KALM) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.92 Million

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kalmar has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Kalmar has a total market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $64,160.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.76 or 0.06620851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,881.60 or 1.00020880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,232,286 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

