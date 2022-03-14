Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $28.80

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.80, but opened at $30.88. Karooooo shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 205 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KARO. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

The stock has a market cap of $669.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 26.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Karooooo by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Karooooo by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

