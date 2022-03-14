Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.79

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.79 and last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 1035584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.46.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44.

Karora Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

