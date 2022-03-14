Kashif Rashid Acquires 1,500 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NVRO traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 336,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $182.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.13.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

