Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Tops $0.0629 on Exchanges

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $672,897.98 and approximately $68,679.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.18 or 0.06518099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,816.65 or 0.99839149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00040483 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars.

