KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,146 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of KBR worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of KBR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 37.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 32.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $55.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 615.67 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 488.89%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

