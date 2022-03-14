KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $9.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. KE shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 288,270 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 261.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in KE by 342.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -99.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -1.23.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

