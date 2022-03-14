Kellogg (NYSE:K) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $59.54 and last traded at $60.25, with a volume of 2687351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

Specifically, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $8,953,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,330 shares of company stock valued at $21,140,731. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $82,762,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,467,000 after buying an additional 581,212 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile (NYSE:K)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.