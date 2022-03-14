Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises approximately 0.8% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.06% of Kellogg worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $1,150,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Kellogg by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 160,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Kellogg by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 123,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,335. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,330 shares of company stock valued at $21,140,731 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.