Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises approximately 0.8% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.06% of Kellogg worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $1,150,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Kellogg by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 160,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Kellogg by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 123,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,335. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $68.60.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,330 shares of company stock valued at $21,140,731 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.
Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.