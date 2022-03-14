Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.62.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $71.74.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,425.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,553. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

