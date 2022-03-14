Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $145.87 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.24. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,787. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,400,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

